Sat, Feb. 18
Unoccupied home damaged by fire near Kingman

Originally Published: February 18, 2023 6:06 p.m.

KINGMAN – No injuries were reported in a residential structure fire early Friday in north Kingman.

Firefighters from the Northern Arizona Fire District and Kingman Fire Department responded at about 1 a.m. to the incident in the 2700 block of E. Thompson Avenue.

NAFD Battalion Chief Joseph Baca said arriving personnel encountered active flames emanating from a bedroom window at the front of the manufactured home. He said crews quickly gained control of the fire.

“A thorough search of the home was performed by fire personnel and no occupants were located," Baca said. “Neighbors stated the home had been vacant for some time but recently squatters had been seen going in and out of the residence."

Baca said no exposures were threatened and that fire and smoke damage occurred within the interior of the dwelling.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

