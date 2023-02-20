Havasu man apprehended after vehicle pursuit, crash

LAKE HAVASU CITY - Lake Havasu City police said no one was injured during a Feb. 16 encounter with a wanted subject.

Officers reportedly exercised caution when it appeared that Cory Marks, 35, of Lake Havasu City, was sleeping in a vehicle parked in the 200 block of Swanson Ave.

"Marks has been a subject of several recent violent criminal investigations, during which he has displayed a propensity for violence and is known to possess multiple firearms and is considered to be armed and dangerous," said police sergeant Michael Terrinoni. "Patrol officers, along with members of the Street Crimes Unit, utilized an armored vehicle to approach and began issuing commands to Marks."

Terrinoni said Marks did not comply and was able to drive around the armored vehicle, briefly evading officers in a short police pursuit.

"Marks' vehicle collided with the police department's armored vehicle near the intersection of State Route 95 and Swanson Ave., which ultimately caused Marks' vehicle to become inoperable," Terrinoni said. "Marks continued a short distance and his vehicle left the highway, ultimately coming to rest after striking nearby landscaping."

Marks was taken into custody without further incident and officers reportedly seized multiple firearms from his vehicle. He was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman for various felony offenses, including aggravated assault on law enforcement, unlawful flight and resisting arrest.