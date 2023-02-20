OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Tue, Feb. 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Lady Vols nip AZ College Prep 2-1 to advance to Class 4A state girls soccer semifinals

Originally Published: February 20, 2023 11:43 a.m.

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School girls soccer team has reached the semifinals of the Arizona Class 4A Girls Soccer tournament.

Coach Chris Selby’s Lady Volunteers advanced with a hard-fought 2-1 win over visiting AZ College Prep on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The Lady Vols came from behind to secure the win, their 13th this season against no losses and one tie. They trailed 1-0 at the end of the first half, but lit up the net with a pair of second-half goals.

Lee Williams, ranked third in the state, takes to the road for the semifinals against the Salpointe Catholic Lancers at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at Glendale High School in Glendale. The Lancers are 12-1-1 counting playoff games. They’re ranked second in the state.

The winner will face off against the winner of the other Class 4A semifinal – No. 4 Flagstaff at top-seeded Walden Grove – also scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State