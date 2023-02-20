Lady Vols nip AZ College Prep 2-1 to advance to Class 4A state girls soccer semifinals

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School girls soccer team has reached the semifinals of the Arizona Class 4A Girls Soccer tournament.

Coach Chris Selby’s Lady Volunteers advanced with a hard-fought 2-1 win over visiting AZ College Prep on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The Lady Vols came from behind to secure the win, their 13th this season against no losses and one tie. They trailed 1-0 at the end of the first half, but lit up the net with a pair of second-half goals.

Lee Williams, ranked third in the state, takes to the road for the semifinals against the Salpointe Catholic Lancers at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at Glendale High School in Glendale. The Lancers are 12-1-1 counting playoff games. They’re ranked second in the state.

The winner will face off against the winner of the other Class 4A semifinal – No. 4 Flagstaff at top-seeded Walden Grove – also scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 22.