Wed, Feb. 22
Gillette’s bill seeks to provide $9.4 for DPS standby pay

Standby pay could become a reality for Department of Public Safety employees in Arizona. Sponsored by Rep. John Gillette, left, the bill continues to make it’s way through the Legislature. (Miner file photo)

By MacKenzie Dexter
Originally Published: February 21, 2023 6:57 p.m.

PHOENIX – Rep. John Gillette’s (R-District 30) bill to appropriate $9.4 million from Arizona’s General Fund to the Department of Public Safety for standby pay is making its way through the Legislature.

The bill has passed through the House Military Affairs and Public Safety Committee, the House Appropriations Committee and through its First and Second Readings. Gillette told the Appropriations Committee on Monday, Feb. 20 that the $9.4 million will go to employees required to be on call, but have gone without pay during that time.

“DPS officers do not have standby pay, so when they are sent home, they are sent home without compensation,” Gillette said.

DPS includes Arizona Highway Patrol, Narcotics Enforcement and Criminal Investigation, Scientific Criminal Analysis and Training, and Education. It’s a federal law to pay those employees from standby pay, so Gillette said the bill is necessary to avoid future lawsuits.

“It would be prudent for us to pay now rather than have a lawsuit and pay back later,” Gillette said.

President of Arizona State Troopers Association Jeff Hawkins said the bill is “long overdue.” Hawkins also said these workers could be on standby in the middle of the night, so being compensated for those hours makes sense.

In order to attract employees to work in Arizona, the industry needs to remain competitive. Without standby pay, Hawkins said workers will seek work elsewhere.

“It’s a long time overdue,” Hawkins said. “Our troopers have been working many years without this benefit.”

The bill passed the House Appropriations Committee unanimously.

