Mohave County Outdoors: Who to call with wildlife concerns

Recently I had a neighbor in our Rancho Santa Fe neighborhood that has a special needs son, who said that he was concerned that a gray fox was in his fenced back yard at various times.

My neighbor had heard that some foxes in the Kingman area had recently tested positive for rabies so he wanted the animal removed for the safety of his family. He had a trail camera in his backyard and had photos of the animal, which appeared to be a gray fox.

Like most folks in Kingman, he had no idea who to call. My neighbor told me that he had contacted the City of Kingman Animal Control and was told they couldn’t help; that he should call the Arizona Game and Fish Department Region 3 Office to seek assistance.

My neighbor went to the local office of the AZGFD with trail camera photos of the animal, which was positively identified as a gray fox. However, he was told they could not help with the removal of the fox, which didn’t exhibit any signs of unusual behavior.

I thought it was kind of strange that the AZGFD did not respond to his call for help, as after all, all wildlife is the property of the state of Arizona, and the AZGFD is charged with managing wildlife.

I made some phone calls; one to the City of Kingman Animal Control and to Karen Klima, the Region 3 Supervisor of the AZGFD. Klima said “Homeowners should not be trapping wildlife. We encourage people to non-lethally haze wildlife if they don’t want them in their yard and get rid of the attractants (dog food, pet water, brush close to the house, tasty landscaping, etc.)”

“If they are firm about needing it gone, they can hire a wildlife services company to do that,” Klima said. “There are tips on our website about living with wildlife and the wildlife services list is either on our website or available at our office.”

Klima also advised that I would be directed to Brandon Carley, the Region 3 law enforcement program manager for AZGFD for more information.

When I spoke with a lady at the City of Kingman Animal Control, she said the city only responds to complaints about dogs, not cats, as they consider cats feral. She said the city doesn’t handle complaints about nuisance wildlife either, saying that is the responsibility AZGFD.

Ultimately, I met with Officer Carley at the Region 3 office for an interview.

I asked Carley if the department was loaning property owners box traps; traps that are designed to capture but not injure wildlife on private property. “Not anymore.” he said.

Apparently, there are both legal and safety issues with persons who trap and then release wildlife on their own.

Carley said that the first step a property owner should do is remove whatever is bringing the wildlife onto the property.

“Homeowners should not leave food and water out, and block off any areas where wildlife may live,” Carley said. “And if you see them, scare them off.”

However, if wildlife shows aggressive behavior, or appears ill or injured, Carley said to call the Region 3 office at 928-692-7700 and an officer will respond. They will respond to all mountain lion and bear calls.

A question that I have been asked many times is: “Can I use lethal force on a wildlife that is attacking my pet?”

Here is the answer according to Carley. “Wildlife can only be captured or killed by someone with a proper license from the Arizona Game and Fish Department, or in defense of yourself or another person (ARS 17-301.01).”

Carley states: “There isn’t a provision in that statute that allows the take of wildlife in protection of pets. If there is a concern for the safety of pets, people should take the steps to prevent wildlife from coming in contact with them.”

Wildlife Services

“If a homeowner just wants an animal removed, they can call wildlife services,” Carley said. In 2022 Carley said the region received 78 complaints from individuals with wildlife-related problems.

I was interested in just exactly what wildlife services was all about and here is what I found.

In order to legally trap and remove wildlife from even private property the department works with private businesses who for a fee will come out trap and remove an offending animal or animals.

There is a list of those businesses that will respond to animal complaints in Mohave County on the AZGFD website at www.azgfd.com/wildlife/control/

I checked the list and there is only one business in the Kingman area. That business is Pesty Pest Control (928-753-7111).

I spoke with owner Danny Asplin and he confirmed that his business is licensed by the AZGFD and that he will come out and set box traps for wildlife including skunks, foxes, bobcats, raccoons and even coyotes though Asplin said coyotes are very, very difficult to catch in box traps.

“I trap mostly skunks,” Asplin said. But he noted he can catch and remove non-lethally other wildlife to specific areas that the AZGFD wants them released to.

There is a cost to property owners who want wildlife services to respond for a removal. “I charge from $125 to 150 to set up,” Asplin said. “And I charge $100 per animal that I catch and relocate.”

To become an authorized wildlife services business requires that the business be licensed by the department. AZGFD said the initial license fee is $245 per year, with a renewal fee of $95 per year.