Obituary | Barbara Ann (Higbee) Sharp

Barbara Ann (Higbee) Sharp, 79, passed away peacefully, Feb. 6, 2023 at her home in South Jordan, Utah after a 20-year fight with lymphoma.

For full obituary, please go to https://www.premierfuneral.com/obituaries/Barbara-Ann-Sharp/#!/TributeWall.

A memorial service will be held in Kingman, Arizona for both Barbara and Earl Sharp.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., 610 Eastern St. Kingman, Arizona, 86401.