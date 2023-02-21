OFFERS
Rain, snow forecast for Kingman

Snow showers are expected to hit the Kingman area throughout the week. (Miner file photo)

Snow showers are expected to hit the Kingman area throughout the week. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: February 21, 2023 7:19 p.m.

KINGMAN – After a sunny and warm weekend, the Kingman area is expected to have rain and snow showers for the rest of the week.

According to the National Weather Service’s Las Vegas office, a winter weather advisory is in effect until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22. NWS also issued a high wind warning until 11 a.m. on Wednesday with wind gusts up to 40 mph. There’s a 40% chance of snow showers on Wednesday and about half an inch of snow possible. The high 43 degrees with a low of 29.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, wind will continue with gusts up to 36 mph and there’s a 50% chance of snow showers after 11 a.m. The high for Thursday is 42 degrees with a low of 31 at night. Snow showers could continue throughout the night.

Friday, Feb. 24 will have a 50% chance of showers with a high near 49 degrees and a low of 36 degrees. Snow showers are expected for the rest of the weekend.

