Rickety Cricket relocates

Terry and Stacy Thomson want everyone to know they remain committed to providing tourists and locals alike award-winning world class pizza and fine locally brewed beer. They’ve just switched venues, relocating their operation from their Rickety Cricket building at 312 E. Beale St. just a couple of blocks up the street at Dirty Dough, the subsidiary that they are re-branding as the new Rickety Cricket at 532 E. Beale St.

Rickety Cricket crews were busy Monday moving various items from one store to another with new branding evident inside and outside the new Rickety Cricket.

Terry said he and Stacy will do what they do best–create an enjoyable environment by blending pizza, beer and activity together as warm weather nears.

“Outdoor entertainment. Pizzas. Family atmosphere. We’re going to keep the same vibe but we’re now just doing it at a single location instead of having two,” Thomson said. “We’re going to cater to the locals with local discounts and we want to still remain the locals go-to spot. If you’re local, we’re going to be offering $5 23 ounce taps all the time.”

Thomson said the Rickety Cricket relocation helps the business better connect with Liquid Bistro, another subsidiary just west of the new Rickety Cricket.

A stage and outdoor seating between the enterprises create a campus of sorts.

“It’ll be all one property. You’ll be able to float from one to the next,” Thomson said.

The Williams-based Grand Canyon Brewery (GCB) will reopen in a few weeks once rebranding occurs at the Old Rickety Cricket, to be operated by GCB founder-owner John Peasley.

Thomson said there are marketing and partnership opportunities that can include the Black Bridge Brewery.

“3 breweries in our downtown is awesome for downtown Kingman,” Thomson said. He said discussions are already underway for pub crawls and other activity that might help each enterprise benefit from collectively generated foot traffic.