Winds could reach 55 mph

KINGMAN – After a sunny and warm weekend, the Kingman area is expected to have rain and snow showers for the rest of the week.

According to the National Weather Service’s Las Vegas office, a winter weather advisory is in effect from 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21 until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22. NWS also issued a high wind warning from 2 p.m. on Tuesday to 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Gusts could get up to 55 miles per hour on Tuesday.

There’s a 40% chance of snow showers on Wednesday and about half an inch of snow possible. There is a high of 43 degrees and a low of 29 with wind gusts up to 40 mph.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, wind will continue with gusts up to 36 mph and there’s a 50% chance of snow showers after 11 a.m. The high for Thursday is 42 degrees with a low of 31 at night. Snow showers could continue throughout the night.



Friday, Feb. 24 will have a 50% chance of showers with a high near 49 degrees and a low of 36 degrees. Snow showers are expected for the rest of the weekend.