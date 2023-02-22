OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Wed, Feb. 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Bill to establish $43 million for Exploitation at the Border Fund passes committee on party lines

House Majority Leader Leo Biasiucci’s bill would implement the Exploitation at the Border Fund that would designate $43 million to address border-related crimes. (Miner file photo)

House Majority Leader Leo Biasiucci’s bill would implement the Exploitation at the Border Fund that would designate $43 million to address border-related crimes. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By MacKenzie Dexter
Originally Published: February 22, 2023 9:12 a.m.

PHOENIX – Arizona House Majority Leader Leo Biasiucci’s (R- District 30) bill aims to address border security, but democrats argue the funding will not address what is needed to maintain a safe border.

The bill passed the House Appropriations Committee 9-6 down party lines on Monday, Feb. 21. The bill would create the Exploitation at the Border Fund and designate $43 million to combat border-related crimes such as human trafficking, drug smuggling and illegal immigration.

“This is a way to fund our border sheriffs across Arizona,” Biasiucci said.

Biasiucci argued that he wants to create the fund in light of Gov. Katie Hobbs’ (D) plan on border security, particularly her proposal to defund the Border Strike Force. Originally implemented by former Gov. Doug Ducey (R), troopers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety were assigned to the task force. Hobbs argued in the executive budget summary that the task force "does not appear to have accomplished its intended purpose.”

Instead, Hobbs is proposing to allocate the $17.1 million to law enforcement and move those members from the task force back to the ADPS.

“The bottom line is, we need to make sure that money is there and not swept away,” Biasiucci said about creating the Exploitation at the Border Fund.

Money from the fund would be administered by the Department of Public Safety. According to the proposed bill, the $43 million would be used for prosecuting individuals charged with drug trafficking, human smuggling, illegal immigration and other crimes. It would also go towards funding peace officers. Biasiucci said all sheriffs would have access to the money and use it as “they see fit.”

“We need to send a message to the rest of the country that we do not tolerate any of these crimes,” Biasiucci said.

Republicans of the committee focused on drugs coming across the border, such as fentanyl, as a reason to support the bill. They also argued that Hobbs’ vision of how to spend money at the border is not focused enough on combating crime and securing the border.

“Fentanyl, drug cartels, human smuggling are not partisan issues,” Rep. Timothy Dunn (R-District 25) said.

However, democrats argued that they want a secure border but do not believe that the implementation of this fund will solve the problem. House Minority Whip Melody Hernandez (D- District 8) and issues come down to how each party frames them, such as republicans using the phrase “border security” and democrats using “border safety.” However, Hernandez said they’re “essentially” about the same issues looked at through a different lens.

“There’s lots of common ground we can find, sadly this is not one of those common ground solutions,” Hernandez said.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State