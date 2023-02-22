Rants and Raves | Feb. 22, 2023

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants–and–raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Please people who stay in the left lane driving side by side with the person in the right lane. STOP! You are contributing to road rage. The left lane is only for passing.

Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould’s guest column. – What a poorly written piece. Yes, every vote counts. Yes, transparency is important. The quality of writing tells us of the level of intellect. Why do voters keep electing poor quality representatives?

I don’t see why a hand count of votes should ever be illegal. The only true reason to prevent a hand count is because you think the outcome would be different. If both counts are not the same, we have a serious problem.