Diet Tip: Exercise!

Hi, this is Eunice from the Diet Center.

My last tip dealt with the value of exercise and our self-image. The reason why I am stressing the importance of exercise in our lives is because someone that is very dear to me is having serious health problems from a lifetime of poor eating habits and a lack of exercise. Please stay active!

If you are thinking about starting an exercise regime, why not try a bike. If you are a little hesitant to riding on the road there are lots of different types of riding. Even start out on a stationary bike.

1. CYCLING HELPS MENTAL WELL-BEING

A study by the YMCA showed that people who had a physically active lifestyle had a wellbeing score 32% higher than inactive individuals.

There are so many ways that exercise can boost our mood. There's the basic release of adrenalin and endorphins, and the improved confidence that comes from achieving new things.

Former bicycle record holder Graeme Obree has suffered from depression through much of his life, and said: “Getting out and riding will help people suffering with depression ... Without cycling, I don’t know where I would be."

2. STRENGTHENS IMMUNE SYSTEM

Researchers at Appalachian State University studied 1,000 adults up to the age of 85. They found that exercise had huge benefits on the health of the upper respiratory system, thus reducing instances of the common cold.

Nieman said: “People can knock down sick days by about 40% by exercising aerobically on most days of the week while at the same time receiving many other exercise-related health benefits.”

Prof. Tim Noakes tells us that mild exercise improves our immune system by increasing production of essential proteins and waking up white blood cells.

3. BUILDS MUSCLE

The resistance element of cycling means that it doesn't just burn fat, it also builds muscle, particularly around the glutes, hamstrings, quads and calves. Muscle is leaner than fat, and people with a higher percentage of muscle burn more calories even when sedentary. To be clear , you won't end up with quads like a track sprinter, but you will develop a nice, toned derriere.

4. BOOSTS BRAIN POWER AND LOWERS THE RISK OF HEART DISEASE AND CANCER

Exercise has been repeatedly linked to brain health, and the reduction of cognitive changes that can leave us vulnerable to dementia later in life.

A 2013 study found that during exercise, cyclists' blood flow in the brain rose by 28%, and up to 70% in specific areas.

Not only that, but after exercise, in some areas blood flow remained up by 40 per cent even after exercise.

Researchers at University of Glasgow studied 260,000 individuals over the course of five years and found that cycling can cut a rider’s risk of developing heart disease or cancer in half.

Thanks for the tip of the week. If you are struggling with weight loss, contact me at 928-753-5066 or stop by 1848 Hope Ave.