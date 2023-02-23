OFFERS
Thu, Feb. 23
Kingman Miner Feb. 24 Adoption Spotlight: Lily

Get to know Lily at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/lilyan-lily and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Originally Published: February 23, 2023 5:04 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, February 23, 2023 6:01 PM

These are Arizona's children. Lilyan who prefers to go by the name Lily is a creative and fun loving girl who enjoys drawing, listening to music, and playing sports like tennis and badminton. She loves listening to music and dancing with her friends. When she’s not in school, Lily likes to swim, play video games and learn about how things are made. Get to know Lily and other adoptable children at kdminer.com.

Photo Gallery

February 2023: 39 children available for adoption in Arizona
