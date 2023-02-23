Obituary | Anne Marie Haywood

OFFERS
Anne Marie Haywood

Originally Published: February 23, 2023 5:13 p.m.

Anne Marie Haywood of Kingman, Arizona, born May 26, 1960, in Oakland, California, went to her eternal reward on Feb. 19, 2023, after a short battle with cancer.

Anne grew up in San Diego, and went to Clairmont High School and then Humboldt State University.

She competed in both prep and collegiate sports competing in swimming, field hockey and crew.

Anne became a Born-Again Christian in 1985 and devoted her life to His service.

Anne is survived by her husband Ken, of 36 years; her four adult children, and spouses (Rebekah and Nicolas, Paul and Laura, Sarah and David, and Hannah and Jordan), 13 grandchildren, and five siblings (Rodney, Katherine, Alan, Christina, and Patricia). She is preceded in death by her brother John, her parents Rodney and Cordillia, and stepfather Owen. Anne touched many lives in her time here on Earth and is greatly missed.

Memorial services will be at the Potter’s House Christian Fellowship Church at 5195, Highway 89 Prescott, AZ, 86301 on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at 11 a.m.

Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.

