Warrant issued for alleged dog hoarder from Dolan Springs

KINGMAN – An elderly Dolan Springs woman failed to appear for arraignment on animal cruelty charges at the Mohave County Law and Justice Center. Judge Doug Camacho issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Betty Fuschel when the 77-year-old defendant was a no-show for Thursday’s hearing.

Mohave County Public Defender Emily Weiss told the Judge that she has maintained communication with her client but did not know why she was not present. Weiss indicated that Fuschel has been dealing with transportation issues and possible homelessness.

Animal Control Officers seized 46 dogs from 2 Fuschel dwellings on separate dates last month. Officers testifying at a Feb. 9 hearing in Kingman Justice Court said most of the animals were malnourished and dehydrated, and were living in filthy conditions.

Justice of the Peace Dave Huerta ordered forfeiture of the dogs to the Mohave County Animal Shelter.