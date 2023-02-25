OFFERS
Sat, Feb. 25
KAOL teams open with wins

Originally Published: February 25, 2023 5:38 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, February 25, 2023 5:42 PM

PARKER – Junior F. LaFirenza had three hits, including a home run, and four RBIs to help Kingman Academy nip host Parker 16-15 on Thursday, Feb. 23 in a mutual season-opener.

Freshman Taylee Mote added three singles and a double, while senior lead-off hitter Aspen Johnson had a double and two singles. Sophomores Brady Sanders and Lauren Page had two hits each.

Kingman Academy exploded for six runs in the top of the seventh inning, then held on to secure the win.

Junior Alexa Valdez was the winning pitcher for Kingman Academy.

Boys Baseball

Kingman Academy 7

Parker 5

PARKER – Kingman Academy had 14 hits to beat host Parker 7-5 in a boys high school baseball season-opener on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Senior Gauge Short had two singles and a double to lead the winners at the plate. Junior Jeremy Steed added three hits, while freshman Rilee Otto and junior Cade Benson had two hits apiece.

Sophomore pitcher Maddix Young sent 5.2 innings in the winning effort. Sophomore Blake Gilbert came on in relief.

Girls Tennis

Kingman 8

Odyssey Institute 1

SURPRISE – The Kingman High School girls tennis team got off to a fast start with an 8-1 win over Odyssey Institute in Surprise on Thursday, Feb. 25.

Singles winners for the Lady Bulldogs included No. 1 senior Savana Whatley (6-4, 6-2), No. 2 Jasmine Siple (6-0, 6-1), No. junior Victoria Manzilla (6-1. 6-2), No. 4 sophomore Emily Bodzak (6-0, 6-1), and No. 6 senior Genevieve Foster (6-0, 6-4).

Doubles winners for KHS were No. 1 Sipe and Whatley (8-3), No. 2 Monzillo and Bodzak (8-0) and No. 3 freshman Kierra Shurtz and Foster (8-3).

