Kingman issued five building permits in the week ending Feb. 23

The City of Kingman issued these building permits the week ending Feb. 23:

– Icon Power: 4063 Monte Moro Way, Kingman; electric; $128

– Icon Power: 2512 Emerson Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Havasu Solar: 2132 Motor Ave., Kingman; electric; $222

– Rodney Lawson: 1950 Hope Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $11,792.36

– AZRO LLC: 3812 Dakota Road, Kingman; new SRF; $5,834.17

– Matt Phillips: 730 Beale St., Kingman; attached to building; $63.94

Kingman issued these business licenses the week ending Feb. 23:

– Dollar General Store #23903: 1915 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; retail trade

– HHS Arizona Inc. dba Pitzer’s One hour: 2604 Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman; heating & air conditioning

– Pampered Chef, Independent Consultant: 3530 Kenneth Road, Kingman; arts & crafts

– Mohave Mobile Detailing: 3670 N. Roosevelt St., Kingman; car wash

– El Chaparro Restaurants dba: El Achaparr: 2140 McCulloch Blvd., Kingman; mobile food stand

– APi Group Life Safety USA, LLC dba State: 3130 Westwood Drive, Kingman; fire alarm sales and maint

– Pro-Bilt: 1585 Potter Ave., Kingman; rain gutters

– Coin Cloud: 10190 Covington Cross Drive, Kingman; vending machines

– Tracy’s Tupperware Pantry: 4587 N. Vernetti Lane, Kingman; retail trade

– A & E Flooring and Construction LLC: 2750 Kiowa Blvd., Lake Havasu City; construction

– Daria’s Budgeting Center: 4325 N. Concho Road, Golden Valley; finance

– David and Vivian LLC- dba Drain Solution: 3636 Devlin, Kingman; handyman-home & garden

Mohave County issued these building permits the week ending Feb. 1:

– Meza, Jose: Kingman; up to 200 amp electrical service

– Clough, Lisa: Mohave Valley; 200 amp panel replacement

– Coleman, Jesse: Mohave Valley; new 200 amp main w/ interior electrical for garage

– Thomas, Brian: Kingman; adding 200 amp electrical service

– Aerie Electric: 7945 Mockingbird Drive, Mohave Valley; new 200 amp main to feed m/h

– A&B Propane: Lake Havasu City; under ground propane tank & gas line

– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocation

– Benkover, Shaun: Kingman; main panel upgrade to 200 amp service

– Baker, Jerry: 15549 N. Garnet Drive, Dolan Springs; demolition of existing manufactured home

– Christian, Jennifer: Golden Valley; 50 amp pedestal