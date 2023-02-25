OFFERS
Kingman issued five building permits in the week ending Feb. 23

Kingman issued five building permits in the week ending Feb. 23. (Miner file photo)

Kingman issued five building permits in the week ending Feb. 23. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: February 25, 2023 6 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, February 25, 2023 6:46 PM

The City of Kingman issued these building permits the week ending Feb. 23:

– Icon Power: 4063 Monte Moro Way, Kingman; electric; $128

– Icon Power: 2512 Emerson Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Havasu Solar: 2132 Motor Ave., Kingman; electric; $222

– Rodney Lawson: 1950 Hope Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $11,792.36

– AZRO LLC: 3812 Dakota Road, Kingman; new SRF; $5,834.17

– Matt Phillips: 730 Beale St., Kingman; attached to building; $63.94

Kingman issued these business licenses the week ending Feb. 23:

– Dollar General Store #23903: 1915 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; retail trade

– HHS Arizona Inc. dba Pitzer’s One hour: 2604 Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman; heating & air conditioning

– Pampered Chef, Independent Consultant: 3530 Kenneth Road, Kingman; arts & crafts

– Mohave Mobile Detailing: 3670 N. Roosevelt St., Kingman; car wash

– El Chaparro Restaurants dba: El Achaparr: 2140 McCulloch Blvd., Kingman; mobile food stand

– APi Group Life Safety USA, LLC dba State: 3130 Westwood Drive, Kingman; fire alarm sales and maint

– Pro-Bilt: 1585 Potter Ave., Kingman; rain gutters

– Coin Cloud: 10190 Covington Cross Drive, Kingman; vending machines

– Tracy’s Tupperware Pantry: 4587 N. Vernetti Lane, Kingman; retail trade

– A & E Flooring and Construction LLC: 2750 Kiowa Blvd., Lake Havasu City; construction

– Daria’s Budgeting Center: 4325 N. Concho Road, Golden Valley; finance

– David and Vivian LLC- dba Drain Solution: 3636 Devlin, Kingman; handyman-home & garden

Mohave County issued these building permits the week ending Feb. 1:

– Meza, Jose: Kingman; up to 200 amp electrical service

– Clough, Lisa: Mohave Valley; 200 amp panel replacement

– Coleman, Jesse: Mohave Valley; new 200 amp main w/ interior electrical for garage

– Thomas, Brian: Kingman; adding 200 amp electrical service

– Aerie Electric: 7945 Mockingbird Drive, Mohave Valley; new 200 amp main to feed m/h

– A&B Propane: Lake Havasu City; under ground propane tank & gas line

– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocation

– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocation

– Benkover, Shaun: Kingman; main panel upgrade to 200 amp service

– Baker, Jerry: 15549 N. Garnet Drive, Dolan Springs; demolition of existing manufactured home

– Christian, Jennifer: Golden Valley; 50 amp pedestal

