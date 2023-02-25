Lewis is Mohave County’s HR manager

KINGMAN – Lee Ann Lewis is the Mohave County Human Resources Manager. Her department attracts, develops, and retains qualified employees working for the county government. It provides programs and services for county employees, including employee development programs, workers' compensation, recruiting programs and labor relations services. The HR Department also manages employee payroll and the critically important benefits program. Naturally, HR also spends considerable time recruiting new employees and holds several job fairs each year.

Lewis has been in the Mohave County HR department for five years, previously spending a year in the finance department, and calls her current position and the HR field in general “my passion.” She loves “helping people” and feels that’s something that is definitely “undervalued and unappreciated” for its ultimate accomplishments with employees by HR.



There are nine employees in the County Human Resources and Lewis works for and with Ken Cunningham, the HR director. The county has roughly a thousand employees and Lewis says HR could definitely use another employee or two in the always busy department.



HR has another job fair coming up in April or May (the date is still to be set.) That’s an important event. No doubt that it’s a competitive job market across America right now. Locally, the county competes in hiring new employees especially with the Tri City governments of Kingman, Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City and local hospitals. The job fairs emphasize the positions that are open, salaries and benefits, especially medical. Many apply, but, the lack of proper skills and required education can get in the way for some potential new employees.

There have been conversations and articles in the news lately that a college degree requirement in some job openings may not actually be needed if the degree of experience is substantial. Lewis agrees with that. “Sometimes, someone comes in with years of experience and they’re going to beat out someone fresh out of school with a brand new degree. The job requirements do change.”



Lewis was born in Honolulu, Hawaii as the youngest of two. She says her older brother was born mentally disabled and “growing up with him was a valuable life lesson of tolerance, patience and compassion.” She is especially proud of her “phenomenal” mother.

Lewis moved around a lot as part of a military family. However, after her dad retired from the Civil Service, she moved to Kingman in 1996 to be closer to her mom’s side of the family. She graduated from Kingman High School and will be graduating from Colorado State University Global Campus with a bachelor’s degree in Human Resource Management on May, 24 of this year.

Lewis’ husband of 17 years, Boyd, is a captain for the Golden Valley Fire District. She’s said very proud of him and her children, stating “he’s an amazing man and just met his 20-year milestone in Public Safety. We have a son in high school and daughter in middle school. They are truly the best kids, our entire world, and they keep us on our toes.” Also blending in are three dogs, two cats and eight chickens.

“I’m always trying to talk my husband into a hooved animal to round out our plethora of animals,” Lewis said.

The family love adventures and traveling 113 miles to Williams, Arizona. There they enjoy the mountains, trees, cool weather and fishing, or taking their side by side out for trail riding in the mountains or across the desert. In the solitude of her “personal down time,” Lewis loves to read novels and do jigsaw puzzles.

She says it’s a quiet and peaceful life of simple pleasures, and she still retains that “passion” for her job that makes it the total package, a life of positive benefits.

(This is one in a series of profiles on Mohave County employees written by the Mohave County Communications Office.)