Mohave Geology: Testing

To get to know the rocks, one must identify the minerals. An old prospector like me who has studied minerals all his life can usually tell what a mineral is just by looking at it. Sometimes I run in to a mineral that tries to trick me so I resort to basic mineral testing. These tests haven’t changed since I took my first geology course some 50 years ago.

Mineral properties are based on their chemical formula and how the atoms are bonded together. If the atoms are not strongly bonded, the mineral is not very hard. If it’s not hard, it can be scratched. This gives us our first test to identify minerals- the scratch test.

Minerals are divided into ten levels of hardness, Mohs Hardness Scale, talc being the softest and diamond the hardest. Our geology instructor gave us a pneumonic to help remember the differences in hardness of minerals.

Going from the softest to the hardest: tall girls can flirt and other quick things can do. I know it doesn’t make sense but it‘s a way to remember the order of minerals according to their hardness; 1 Tall- talc, 2 Girls- gypsum, 3 Can- calcite, 4 Flirt- fluorite, 5 And- apatite, 6 Other- orthoclase, 7 Quick- quartz, 8 Things- topaz, 9 Can- corundum, 10 Do-diamond.

Using this test, you can begin to group by hardness if you compare the hardness of one mineral to another. But you can’t carry around a bunch of minerals so we need some common items that we can use to test the hardness.

The first tester that we all have is a fingernail. A fingernail can scratch talc and gypsum but not calcite. A copper penny is harder than a fingernail and can scratch calcite and fluorite but not orthoclase. A lot of people carry a pocket knife and this is our next tester. A pocket knife can scratch everything up to quartz but won’t scratch quartz. The last three are so rare that we don’t need to worry about them unless we’re looking for diamonds at Carter of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas. That is on my bucket list. I want to find a diamond once in my life.

So, let’s put these tests to the test. If someone gives us a white mineral, is it calcite, gypsum, or quartz? The first thing I’d do is try and scratch it with my pocket knife. If it scratches, it’s not quartz. Can a fingernail scratch it? If not, then it’s probably calcite. If a fingernail can scratch it, it’s probably gypsum.

If the mineral is not a common one, you might have to use a reference book and the scratch test to narrow down possibilities.

Another test we use is to put a drop of dilute hydrochloric acid on the white mineral. Carbonate minerals react with the acid and effervesce. Non-carbonate minerals will just sit there and do nothing. Limestone, a carbonate rock, will effervesce strongly while dolomite will effervesce weakly. You could always tell if a geologist was working in dolomite-limestone terrain because their front shirt pocket would have holes eaten through by the acid that always leaked from the dropper bottle.

There have been some who’ve come to my geology talks and have tried to stump me. I don’t claim to be a mineral expert but I’ve been around the block a few times. There are about 4,000 different minerals and many special names given to minerals by rock collectors so remembering all the names is next to impossible - I don’t even try. I know the minerals that’ll tell me if there’s a gold deposit nearby and those that will tell me it’s not here. Other than those minerals, I might or might not be able to identify them so don’t try to stump me.

As a cub geologist working at Mineral Park Mine, I was put to the test in front of my boss. I was leading a group of college students that my boss had invited, showing them the alteration zones and distinctive minerals, when one of the students brought me a funny looking mass and asked, “What mineral is this?” All the students gathered to see if I could decipher this strange mass that would explain why the copper mine was here. My boss was looking over my shoulder, just as intrigued as the students.

The mass was about fist sized, black in color with blue copper staining. I put a drop of acid on it and it did nothing. I tried to scratch it with a knife but it crumbled where I tried to scratch. I was running out of tests and starting to sweat when I thought, I’ll just hit it with my hammer and see what happens. The hammer bounced off the mass making a thud sound. By this time, everyone was quiet and waiting for a great pronouncement of the possible find of a new mineral from the geologist - me. I saw my boss’s eyes squinting at me, possibly thinking that he’d made a mistake hiring me, when I made my pronouncement. It was a tire lug from one of the big mine trucks that had soaked for some time in copper-stained water, making it brittle.

My boss never doubted me again.