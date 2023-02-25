State Briefs | 2024 trial set for polygamous sect leader in Arizona

PHOENIX - The trial for a polygamous sect leader charged with kidnapping and evidence tampering in an investigation in his community on the Utah-Arizona state line has been postponed until 2024.

Samuel Bateman had previously been scheduled to go to trial next month, but a judge granted the postponement Friday after prosecutors said they expect more charges to be filed in the case within the next three months.

Bateman’s trial was moved to March 5, 2024.

He faces federal and state charges in Arizona, including child abuse, obstructing a federal investigation and aiding in kidnapping girls who were placed in the state child welfare agency after his arrest earlier this year. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Federal authorities also have accused Bateman of taking more than 20 wives, including underage girls, though he does not face any charges directly related to that accusation.

Bateman and his followers practice polygamy, a legacy of the early teachings of the mainstream Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The faith known widely as the Mormon church abandoned the practice in 1890 and now strictly prohibits it.

Bateman, who remains jailed until his trial, lived in Colorado City, Arizona.

Retired judge picked to review Arizona’s execution process

PHOENIX - A retired federal magistrate judge was appointed to review the execution process in Arizona as part of an examination ordered by Gov. Katie Hobbs of procurement of lethal injection drugs and other death penalty protocols due to the state’s history of mismanaging executions.

The Democratic governor announced the appointment of retired Magistrate Judge David Duncan on Friday.

Duncan had previously presided over a lawsuit challenging the quality of health care for Arizona prisoners and was known for criticizing corrections officials and issuing a $1.4 million contempt of court fine against the state for failing to follow through on promises to improve care for prisoners.

While Hobbs didn’t declare a moratorium on the death penalty, Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes said she will not seek court orders to execute prisoners while the review is underway.

The review will examine, among other things, the state’s procurement process for lethal injection drugs and lethal gas, execution procedures, the access of news organizations to executions and the training of staff to carry out executions.

Arizona, which currently has 110 prisoners on death row, carried out three executions last year after a nearly eight-year hiatus that was brought on by criticism that a 2014 execution was botched and because of difficulties obtaining execution drugs.

Since resuming executions, the state has been criticized for taking too long to insert an IV into a condemned prisoner’s body in early May and for denying the Arizona Republic newspaper’s request to witness the last three executions.

2nd Hobbs pick, head of Arizona child welfare agency, exits

PHOENIX - Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has had a second nominee to serve in her administration drop out.

The Democratic governor announced Thursday that Matthew Stewart, her selection to lead the state’s Department of Child Services, was leaving the position in the “best interest of all parties involved.”

She offered no further details in her statement.

Stewart had been at the helm for only six weeks. He was also the first Black director of the agency.

Republican state lawmakers on Wednesday said Stewart was asked to resign. State Sen. Jake Hoffman said in a statement that Stewart had made “questionable moves on consulting contracts” and had received a reprimand while working at the agency in 2020.

Republicans accused Hobbs of not thoroughly vetting nominees.

This all comes on the heels of the governor withdrawing her nomination earlier this month of Dr. Theresa Cullen to lead the state Department of Health Services.

Detroit woman sentenced to 4 1/2 years for tax fraud

DETROIT - A federal judge has sentenced a Detroit woman to more than four years in prison for her role in a scheme to defraud the Internal Revenue Service and six states out of about $28 million in tax returns.

U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison’s office announced Friday that U.S. District Judge Linda Parker sentenced 42-year-old Sameerah Marrell to four-and-a-half 2-year-old Sameerah Marrell to four-and-a-half years behind bars and three years on supervised release.

Ison’s office said Marrell pleaded guilty on Jan 23 to mail fraud, wire fraud and committing an offense on bond.

According to court records, Marrell and accomplices filed false claims for income tax refunds with the IRS and the Minnesota, Georgia, Maryland, Arizona, Connecticut and Colorado state treasuries between 2014 and 2022. The claims sought about $13.7 million from the IRS and about $14.7 million from the states.

The IRS and the states paid out about $8.5 million combined before the claims before the claims were discovered to be fraudulent. Ison’s office said Marrell continued to file false claims even after she was arrested.

