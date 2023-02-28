OFFERS
Arizona getting license and ID updates

This is a sample of what the new Arizona drivers’ licenses and ID cards will look like. (MVD courtesy photo)

Originally Published: February 28, 2023 5:09 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, February 28, 2023 5:33 PM

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) will be releasing brand new driver license and ID cards this March.

Arizona drivers licenses and ID cards are getting an updated look, as well as some new security features that help prevent counterfeit reproductions or fraudulent use.

Attempted counterfeits of drivers licenses and ID cards continues to be a concern for law enforcement, as well as personal information security, MVD wrote in a news release. The advancement of security features in the card help prevent those counterfeit attempts from being successful.

The new design, which highlights several Arizona features, is a result of a new contract with Thales Group. Thales was selected through a procurement process as the new vendor, because of the company’s ability to provide the latest security features on driver license and ID cards.

New features of this card include:

– 100% polycarbonate material that consists of multiple layers of plastic, fused together without adhesives, to form a solid structure impervious to tampering. The high durability of polycarbonate also provides the longest lifespan of any card, allowing for extended card life without compromise.

– Laser-engraved information and black and white photo.

– “Dynaprint,” with two high-resolution images that appear based on the angle of the card, provides front-line authenticators with assurance that the card is genuine and strong protection against duplication or reproduction efforts.

– Saguaro cactus and ponderosa pine tree images were selected to represent the diversity of Arizona terrain and communities.

– “Secure Surface” is another security feature that incorporates a slightly raised surface and provides a subtle feel to part of the card. This is another quick authenticator for law enforcement and other authorities. It also helps reduce potential alterations or fraudulent cards.

The new cards will be available in mid-March, for both the Travel ID and the standard ID.

The current card design will continue to be issued for requests through Feb. 28, and will remain valid until the expiration date.

Visit azdot.gov for more information about the new card design.

