Kingman woman bags her first javelina with a bow

The weather during the past HAM (Handgun-Archery-Muzzleloader) hunt in the areas around Mohave County was generally bad, and made for some difficult hunts for area sportsmen.

But for one Kingman resident, Laci Robbins, she had the opportunity to go into the field in nearby Unit 18B with longtime friend Tony Campbell and look for javelina. As it turned out, she was successful in taking her first Arizona big game animal with her bow and arrow. But it was, as she put it, “a challenge for sure.”

Laci is not a novice when it comes to hunting big game. In the past she had taken elk and deer and she has even taken a javelina with a muzzleloader on previous hunts. However, on this hunt it would be the first time she had ever bagged a big game animal with her Hoyt bow that is set at 40-pounds draw.

Laci wasn’t able to hunt on the opening weekend of the two-weekend HAM hunt. She and Tony would have only the last two days of the last weekend to try and get it done.

She and Tony hunted on Sunday, but didn’t see any javelina. A call was made to good friend and fellow Kingman resident Mike Cobb, who gave them hope when Cobb told them of some areas they needed to go check. Turned out his information was right on.

On the last day of the hunt while glassing, Laci found a herd that was about a mile away, feeding om a hillside. The wind was perfect as they started a long stalk.

It took a while, but the hunters were able to get into position above the herd. “We were about 30 yards above them on a rim when I took the shot,” Robbins said.

When she released the arrow, she saw it was a perfect hit. The broadhead passed through both front shoulders. The javelina, a large sow, ran less than 40 yards before expiring.

After photos, the javelina was field dressed and the pair headed back to their truck which was over a mile away.

Ever the gentleman, Campbell offered, and then carried out the javelina for Robbins.

“We never saw another hunter out there,” Robbins said. And due to information from a good friend, the hunt turned out successful for this lady bowhunter.