Preps: Kingman High School teams win openers

Chloe Mitchell bunts for Kingman High School on Monday, Feb. 27. (Photo by Casey Jones/Kingman Miner)

Chloe Mitchell bunts for Kingman High School on Monday, Feb. 27. (Photo by Casey Jones/Kingman Miner)

Originally Published: February 28, 2023 12:53 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School baseball and softball teams opened their seasons with win over cross-town rival Kingman Academy on Monday, Feb. 27.

The baseball team won 13-2 in five innings.

Albert Lopez had two hits for Kingman, while Isaiah Houston, Keygun Fields and Dylan Towning drove in two runs each.

Lopez also picked up the pitching win, sriking our nine batters in four innings of work.

The girls won 21-11 in five innings by exploding for 12 runs in the bottom of the third.

Kingman had 17 hits, including nine for extra bases, to post the win.

Senior Amber Lopez went 4-for-4 with a homer, a double and four RBIs. She also picked the win on the mound, fanning five. Destiny Kogianes went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a triple, while Brooke Carter, Chloe Michell, Faith Bekolay and Reagan Rogers had two hits apiece.

Taylee More, Lauren Page, Mezi Sena and Anika Larsen has two hits each for Academy.

