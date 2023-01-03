OFFERS
18-year-old dies in dirt bike collision near Lake Havasu

An 18-year-old male died after a dirt bike collision near Lake Havasu City. (MCSO photo)



Originally Published: January 3, 2023 4:35 p.m.

LAKE HAVASU CITY – An 18-year-old male died after a dirt bike collision near Lake Havasu City.

MCSO reported the victim was Kaden Abal of Lake Havasu City.

According to an MCSO news release, on Friday, Dec. 30 at approximately 4:30 p.m., deputies with The Mohave County Sheriff's Office, the Lake Havasu City Fire Department and River Medical responded to the area of Standard Wash outside of Lake Havasu City to a report of a dirt bike versus side-by-side collision.

MCSO wrote that the incident reportedly occurred several miles into the desert east of Highway 95. Deputies arrived on scene and found the male dirt bike rider was unconscious and unresponsive with bystanders on scene performing CPR.

Deputies continued with CPR, prepped the victim, and transported him to the highway for awaiting medical personnel.

Abal was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. There were no injuries reported to any passengers in the side-by-side, the news release noted.

Investigations showed that the dirt bike was eastbound in a wash, and the side-by-side was westbound. The vehicles struck head-on around a curve.

The victim was wearing a helmet and proper riding gear. Speed appears to be a factor in this incident, sheriff’s deputies said.

