Subscribe Now
Tue, Jan. 03
City of Kingman’s Christmas tree recycling program gets underway

The city’s annual Christmas tree recycling program is underway. Drop off live, undecorated trees at 3700 E. Andy Devine Ave. (Adobe image)

By William Roller
Originally Published: January 3, 2023 5:06 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, January 3, 2023 5:43 PM

KINGMAN – The city urges residents with live Christmas trees they are ready to dispose of to recycle them at the city’s drop-off center at the Kingman Public Works Building, located at 3700 E. Andy Devine Ave.

The area is well-marked with signs. Trees can by dropped off between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days per week, the city wrote in a news release

The program will run through Feb. 17, 2023, the city wrote.

The site is for Christmas trees only.

All trees need to be cleaned of all lights and decorations.

The entire schedule for solid waste pickups can be found at: www.cityofkingman.gov/government/departments-i-z/public-works/solid-waste.

