Tue, Jan. 03
Grand Canyon West debuts new app to enhance visitor experience

Grand Canyon West has created a new app to help enrich visits for tourists. (Photo by sarangib, cc-bby-sa-3/0, https://bit.ly/3vyzrHl)

Originally Published: January 3, 2023 5 p.m.

GRAND CANYON WEST – Grand Canyon West is pleased to announce the launch of a new app experience that the attraction wrote in a news release will revolutionize how guests experience the West Rim of the Grand Canyon.

The Grand Canyon West App is now available on both iOS and Android, providing new tour information for guests visiting Grand Canyon West’s property.

“The app gives insider information about different viewpoints from the canyon, infrastructure of the property (including the Skywalk), and offers a wealth of cultural information regarding the Hualapai Tribe that owns and operates Grand Canyon West,” the attraction wrote. “This includes native language, historical knowledge about how the Hualapai Tribe used the land, and background behind sacred rituals.”

Visitors will also be able to purchase tickets and learn about other offerings through Grand Canyon West such as overnight cabins, restaurants and vantage points.

Additionally, when downloaded prior to arrival, this app assists visitors while on the property who may experience limited cell service.

