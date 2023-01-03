OFFERS
Gun show slated for Jan. 14-15 in Kingman

A Gun Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 at the College Park Community Center at 1900 Jagerson Ave. in Kingman. (Photo by https://www.flickr.com/photos/glasgows/cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3VHAuPS)

Originally Published: January 3, 2023 5:03 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Pioneer Country Events Gun, Knife, Coins and Collectibles Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 at the College Park Community Center at 1900 Jagerson Ave. in Kingman.

Admission costs $7 for one day and $12 for a two-day pass. Youths age 16 and under are free with a paid adult entry.

There will be old and new guns, collectibles, knives of all kinds, concealed-carry purses and other treasures, an event news release stated.

The show is open to all ages.

