Gun show slated for Jan. 14-15 in Kingman

KINGMAN – The Pioneer Country Events Gun, Knife, Coins and Collectibles Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 at the College Park Community Center at 1900 Jagerson Ave. in Kingman.

Admission costs $7 for one day and $12 for a two-day pass. Youths age 16 and under are free with a paid adult entry.

There will be old and new guns, collectibles, knives of all kinds, concealed-carry purses and other treasures, an event news release stated.

The show is open to all ages.