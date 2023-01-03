Mohave County community services taking applications for grant funding

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Community Services department will administer Phase 40 of federal funds under the Emergency Food and Shelter Program. Mohave County was awarded $79,443 to be allocated in its jurisdiction, the county announced in a news release.

Applicants should apply immediately. Allocations to Local Recipient Organizations will be determined through an application process for Mohave County nonprofits, faith-based organizations and government agencies who are providing emergency services.

To be eligible for EFSP funding, organizations must provide one or more of the following services. Organizations may apply for more than one funding area, the county noted.

– Food (served meals, food vouchers, food pantries)

– Shelter (mass shelter, motel vouchers)

– Rental assistance

– Utility assistance

EFSP Funds are supplemental and may not exceed 49% of a program budget. Funds are not intended to substitute for other program funds or to start new programs and are not to be held or reserved for future use.

The last spending end date option that local boards may select will be Dec. 31, 2023.

Prior to submitting an application eligible organizations should review www.efsp.unitedway.org to familiarize funding guidelines, requirements, practices and reporting expectations. Organizations with the greatest ability to maximize funding against program impact are preferred.

Organizations with known EFSP compliance issues from any previous Phase may not apply for new funding until all compliance issues are resolved.

Applying organizations must meet the following criteria:

– Be nonprofit or an agency of government

– Not be debarred or suspended from receiving federal funding

– Have a checking account and sign up for EFT (cash payments are not allowed)

– Have an accounting system or fiscal agent approved by the Local Board

– Have a Federal Employer Identification Number

– The National Board required all agencies receiving funds to have a Data Universal Number issued by DUN & Bradstreet because it was a requirement to receive federal funds. The DUNS number is no longer used by the Federal Government; it is now obsolete. However, the DUNS number has been replaced with a Unique Entity Identifier. Agencies that had a DUNS previously should have been notified of the change and access to their UEI number should have been provided. Instructions will be provided for agencies that need to get a UEI so that they may participate in the program. Guidance will also be provided to agencies and Local Boards to provide their UEI to the National Board to replace the DUNS;

– Have a valid email address for program communication and electronic signature processes;

– Conduct an independent annual audit if receiving $100,000 or more in EFSP funds; conduct an annual accountant's review if receiving $50,000 to $99,999 in EFSP funds. See Annex 12, page 103 of the EFSP manual;

– Conduct annual audit, if expending $750,000 or more in federal funds, in compliance with the Uniform Administrative Requirements Cost Principles and Audit Requirements for Federal Awards at 2 CFR 200 of the Office of Management and Budget (Uniform Guidance)

– Be providing services and using its other resources in the area in which they are seeking funding

– Practice nondiscrimination (those agencies with a religious affiliation wishing to participate in the program must not refuse services to an applicant based on religion or require attendance at religious services as a condition of assistance, nor will such groups engage in any religious proselytizing in any program receiving EFSP funds)

– Have a voluntary board if a private, not-for-profit

– To the extent practicable, involve homeless individuals and families, through employment, volunteer programs, etc., in providing emergency food and shelter services.

Due to this year's timeline Mohave County Community Services staff and reviewers will be unable to provide additional time after application submission for applicants to clarify, complete or revise submissions. Submitted applications must meet the identified criteria and include the required attachments by the application deadline – Jan. 27, 2023 at 4 p.m. EST, to be considered for funding.

Applications are due electronically to (tarkoj@mohave.gov).

EFSP funds are made available by FEMA and are contingent upon the federal government's ability to pay.

The local board will hold a meeting open to the public to allocate EFSP funds at 11 a.m. on Feb. 9, 2023. The meeting will be hosted by Mohave County Community Services. Please see the contact information below to obtain the meeting information.

Questions regarding the application process or meeting information should be forwarded to Jazmyne Tarkowski of Mohave County Emergency Management at tarkoj@mohave.gov. If you have not previously applied for EFSP Funding contact Jazmyne for reference materials and to be set up in the system prior to submitting your application.