Lady Vols win 2 of 4

PRESCOTT – The Lee Williams High School girls basketball team fared well against a host of tough competitors at the Prescott Lady Badgers Classic Dec. 29-30 at Prescott.

Game 1

Sedona: 46

LWHS: 36

For most of the first quarter Lee Williams and Sedona battled to a 6-6 tie, but in the final three minutes of the frame, Sedona scored seven straight points to take a 13-6 lead.

The two teams played fairly even in the second quarter and Sedona went into half-time with a 21-13 lead.

The Scorpions would increase that lead to 35-23 in the third quarter. The Lady Vols would battle back and cut the lead to five as seniors Becca Arave and Brooke Hunter would step up and score five points each in the final frame, but Sedona fended off the comeback and won 46-36.

Brooke Hunter and Toria Gravell paced Lee Williams with 11 and nine points respectively and Arave collected 18 rebounds.

Game 2

Bradshaw Mountain: 35

Lee Williams: 37

The second game saw the Lady Volunteers face regional opponent, Bradshaw Mountain.

Lee Williams used a full court press to take a 22-14 lead.

However, the Bears would come back and pull within two points at the end of the third quarter.

The two teams traded baskets in the fourth quarter to stay even. Lee Williams relied heavily on the inside play of senior Brooke Hunter as she scored eight of her game high 14 points in the fourth quarter to keep the Lady Vols in control.

Lee Williams then played very tough defense in the final few minutes and had three consecutive stops including a final stop with just five seconds to go preventing Bradshaw Mountain from even getting a shot off.

Game 3

Mingus: 45

LWHS: 31

Friday had LWHS facing another region opponent in Mingus Union.

In the first half the teams played fairly even basketball as Mingus took a half-time lead at 21-18.

However, Lee Williams struggled to put the ball in the hoop in the third quarter as Mingus outscored the Lady Vols 13-4 to take a 34-22 lead.



Poor shooting plagued the Lady Vols in the final frame and they lost 45-31.

Addie Prisciandaro led Lee Williams with nine points.

Game 4

Thunderbird: 38

LWHS: 45

In the final game of the tournament Lee Williams faced Thunderbird.

The shooting slump that the Lady Vols had found themselves in that day ended when senior Victoria Gravell hit three three-pointers and scored a game high 17 points.

Arave broke out in the second half scoring 11 points and the game was put away when junior Chelsea Torrey stole the ball and finished at the rim to give the Lady Vols the 45-38 victory.

“This was a very competitive tournament and we played some very good teams. It is the best competition we have had all year and it forced us to play very hard,” Lady Vols coach Jerry Arave said. “Our defense was solid for each game, but our offensive output was limited at times.”

I am very proud of how we played and we just need to be more confident on the offensive end of the floor.

Lee Williams gets a chance to redeem their loss to the Marauders as they travel to Mingus to play a region contest on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m.