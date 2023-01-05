OFFERS
Thu, Jan. 05
Letter | AmeriCorps Seniors give thanks

Originally Published: January 5, 2023 1 p.m.

AmeriCorps Seniors of Mohave County would like to extend deep appreciation to the greater Kingman community for their contributions to the 2022 Senior Angel Tree program. The gifts that our seniors receive are sometimes the only gift they receive all year.

Our thanks go to Debbie Dorman and the members of the Colorado River Corvette Club – Kingman Branch, for being angels to over 30 seniors this year.

We would especially like to thank Oscar Lopez, Valicia, Joanne and the rest of the Kingman Firefighter’s Association for being angels to 50 older adults. It was an honor to have Oscar and Valicia attend and help distribute the gifts during our special event on Dec. 16.

Lastly, we humbly thank Annie Meredith and the City of Kingman staff for their support of the Senior Angel Tree. Without the city’s support for over a decade, this program would not be successful.

The generosity of the greater Kingman community does not go unnoticed. We wish to thank you all for your kindness and support towards organizations that assist older adults to maintain their independence and vitality.

We hope you all a joyous and fruitful 2023.

Heather Brassil

AmeriCorps Seniors of Mohave County

