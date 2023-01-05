Mohave County is now a high-transmission area for COVID-19

KINGMAN – Mohave County is now considered a high transmission area for COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control, county health officials revealed in their monthly virus update on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

The county reported 523 new confirmed COVID cases in the four weeks since Dec. 7, and said there have been 31 deaths in the past 12 weeks. The case fatality rate is now about 2%.

The death toll in the county from COVID was 264 in 2022. There have been 1,612 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic nearly three years ago, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. The case count now exceeds 66,400.

Statewide there have nearly 2.4 million cases, and more than 32,000 deaths, AZDHS reports.

Nationwide, according to the John Hopkins University coronavirus website, there have been nearly 101 million cases and 1,095,000 deaths.

According to the AZDHS, slightly more than 100,000 Mohave County residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 46.4% of residents have been vaccinated.

That rate compares unfavorably to state averages. AZDHS reports that 75.2% of eligible persons are vaccinated statewide.

While 72.4% of residents age 65 and older are vaccinated, only 12% of county residents age 20 or under have received shots.

County health officials suggested the following ways to fend off the virus in a news release. They include:

– get vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccines have been proven to help prevent severe illness.

– wear a mask in areas of substantial or high transmission.

– stay at least 6 feet away from others.

– avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces.

– wash your hands frequently.

– clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces.

– cover coughs and sneezes.