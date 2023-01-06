Washington helps Arizona State top Washington State 77-71

TEMPE, Ariz. - Warren Washington scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half and Arizona State turned back Washington State 77-71 on Thursday night.

Washington knocked down 9 of 10 shots from the floor and added four assists for the Sun Devils (12-3, 3-1 Pac-12). DJ Horne finished with 12 points but missed all six of his 3-point tries. Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored 13, leaving him five points shy of 2,000 for his career.

Washington sank all eight of his first-half shots, scoring 16 points to lead the Sun Devils to a 42-36 lead at intermission.

Cambridge hit a 3-pointer with 6:21 left to play and Arizona State led 69-58. Washington State answered with a DJ Rodman layup and back-to-back 3-pointers by Jabe Mullins to get within 69-66 with 4:18 remaining.

Mullins missed his next two 3-pointers with a chance to tie and Devan Cambridge and DJ Horne hit back-to-back jumpers before a dunk by Washington to push the ASU lead to 75-66 with 1:32 to go.

Mullins finished with five 3-pointers and topped the Cougars (6-10, 1-4) with 19 points. Rodman pitched in with 16 points and 12 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Justin Powell scored 10.

The Sun Devils shot 55% overall but just 29% from beyond the arc (5 of 17). The Cougars shot 43% from the floor and made 11 of 32 from distance (34%).

Arizona State earned a measure of revenge after WSU came to Tempe last season and held the Sun Devils to 10 points at halftime in a 51-29 victory.

UP NEXT

Arizona State: The Sun Devils stay at home to host Washington on Saturday.

Washington State: The Cougars play at No. 5 Arizona on Saturday.