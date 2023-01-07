OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Sun, Jan. 08
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Bullhead City woman dies in 2-car crash

Originally Published: January 7, 2023 5:28 p.m.

BULLHEAD CITY – A Bullhead City woman was dead at the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Fort Mohave after the sedan she was operating turned in front of an oncoming cement mixer, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Agency spokesman Bart Graves said authorities responded at 7:16 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5 to the incident on state route 95.

The deceased is identified as Carmen Chavez, 49. Graves said the vehicle Chavez was driving was attempting a left turn from Chaparral Road onto Northbound 95 when the vehicle was struck by a cement truck that was southbound on the highway.

Graves said a male passenger in the sedan whose name is withheld was flown to a Las Vegas hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

He said the driver of the truck was not hurt and that the accident remains under investigation.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State