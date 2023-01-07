Bullhead City woman dies in 2-car crash

BULLHEAD CITY – A Bullhead City woman was dead at the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Fort Mohave after the sedan she was operating turned in front of an oncoming cement mixer, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Agency spokesman Bart Graves said authorities responded at 7:16 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5 to the incident on state route 95.

The deceased is identified as Carmen Chavez, 49. Graves said the vehicle Chavez was driving was attempting a left turn from Chaparral Road onto Northbound 95 when the vehicle was struck by a cement truck that was southbound on the highway.

Graves said a male passenger in the sedan whose name is withheld was flown to a Las Vegas hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

He said the driver of the truck was not hurt and that the accident remains under investigation.