‘Chiles and Chocolate’ program set for Kingman Library

Sounds of Kingman, along with Our Time Our History and Arizona Humanities will present the program “Chiles & Chocolate: Sweet and Spicy Foods in the American West” on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Mohave County Library – Kingman Branch. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: January 7, 2023 6:04 p.m.

KINGMAN – Sounds of Kingman, along with Our Time Our History and Arizona Humanities will present the program “Chiles & Chocolate: Sweet and Spicy Foods in the American West.”

The free program for all ages will be held at the Mohave County Libary – Kingman Branch at 3269 N. Burbank St. at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.

“Come have a taste of the rich and savory history of these food favorites, explore how early peoples used them, and how they have evolved and spread to all corners of the world,” Sounds of Kingman wrote in a news release. “Food is a portal into culture and can convey a range of cultural meaning including occasion, social status, ethnicity and wealth depending on the social context.”

The program will discuss how chiles and chocolate became identity markers in gender roles and relationships, essential in rituals and religious customs amd popular in aesthetic fashions and lifestyles, as well as how they’ve changed through time and space.

