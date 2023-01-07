City of Kingman issues 22 building permits

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits in the week ending Jan. 6:

– Swire Coco-Cola: 2600 Airway Ave., Kingman; $812.21

– Truelove Plumbing: 3670 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; $137.36

– Canyon State Enterprises LLC: 3153 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; remodel; $3,025.69

– Canyon State Enterprises LLC: 3390 Lousie Ave., Kingman; detached garage; $895.54

– Angle Solar: 5431 Roadrunner Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Titan Solar Power: 3574 Lomita St., Kingman; electric; $128

– Titan Solar Power AZ Inc: 3333 Cerritos Lane, Kingman; electric; $128

– Angle Solar: 2130 Gene Autry Dive, Kingman; electric; $128

– Angle Solar: 5403 Eagle View Road, Kingman; electric; $128

– Barkhurst Electric LLC: 1945 Chicago Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Titan Solar: 2040 Robinson Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Titan Solar Power: 3942 Prairie View Drive, Kingman; electric; $128

– Titan Solar Power: 1832 Florence Ave, Kingman; electric; $128

– Titan Solar Power: Yavapai St., Kingman; electric; $128

– Titan Solar Power: Lomita St., Kingman; electric; $128

– Titan Solar Power: N. Adams St., Kingman; electric; $128

– Titan Solar Power: 3955 Diamond Drive, Kingman; electric; $128

– Angle Solar: 2350 Steamboat Drive, Kingman; electric; $128

– Angle Homes Inc.: 3465 Cherri Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $8,734.53

– Brien Giglio: 3720 Cerbat Vista Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $6,639.69

– Prince Pools: 2054 Delaware Drive, Kingman; pool; $728.89

– Aquatic Pools & Spa: 576 Christy Plaza, Kingman; pool; $1,639.69

– AZRO LLC: 605 Copper St., Kingman; remodel; $945.53

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses in the week ending Dec. 30:

– Scorched Earth Customs: 2425 E. Potter, Kingman; auto accessories

– The Wild West Developers, LLC: 13870 S. Cascabel, Kingman; construction

– EDUneers of the Future, LLC: 1847 Atlantic Ave., Kingman; consultant

– Roadrunner Couriers: 3550 Hodges Road, Kingman; delivery service

– Mohave Custom Creations: 1969 Hope Ave., Kingman; embroidery

– Edwards Industries L.L.C.: 4720 Scotty Drive, Kingman; excavating

– Massage By Tamee Whitten: 114 Tuck St. 9, Kingman; massage

– United Church of God Ministries: 3285 Cypress St., Kingman; religious organization

Mohave County issued the following building permits in the week ending Dec. 30:

– Home Pro Invest LLC: 4060 N. Stardust Road, Kingman; electric to existing garage

– Old Trails Mobile Home: Kingman; demo of metal vessel structure

– Select Electric LLC: 4694 S. Hanson Road, Kingman; 100 amp sub panel, five new receptacles, and two 20 amp water heater circuits in ext garage/utility room