Mohave County Sheriff Schuster calls for enhanced dumping enforcement

KINGMAN – Mohave County is a big place. But while some might see the region as a scenic landscape of red mountain peaks and desert sunsets over the neighboring Colorado River, others have long seen a dumping ground for unwanted refuse, furniture and even abandoned vehicles.

It’s a trend that led Mohave County officials to seek stricter penalties last year for defendants convicted of illegal dumping. And now, Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster is launching what he calls an aggressive campaign to enforce anti-dumping statutes.

Schuster says that federal, state and local authorities are now discovering a growing number of dump sites each year. Now, Schuster is planning to conduct desert cleanup efforts at least twice a year in different areas throughout the county. His overall goal is to identify and prosecute as many violators as possible, and hopefully curb a rising trend in illegal dumping.

“It is an outright shame that people are too lazy to dump their trash lawfully,” Schuster said this week. “They know it’s wrong, but they simply must not fear the consequences. We are going to try and change that. If we identify those responsible, they will be held fully accountable and charged criminally. I will be personally out there working with our citizens and fellow officers to collect and dig through the trash.”

Schuster said the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office may post a “Litter Bugs of the Week” feature on the department’s Facebook page, to bring recognition to illegal dumping and those accused of the offense.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is now calling upon volunteers to aid in cleanup of confirmed dump sites throughout Mohave County. All necessary equipment and supplies will be provided to that effort through local donations, with lunch and water provided.

Last May, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors revised local ordinances against littering due to a call for action from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, which had also noted a sharp rise in confirmed dump sites on federal land.

Mohave County continues to offer a $500 reward for the identification of those who violate illegal dumping ordinances. Those who are accused of illegal dumping will face a $1,000 fine for their first offense, or $500 if offenders agree to clean their own refuse within five days. Fines for second and third offenses were increased last year to $1,000 and $2,500, respectively.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office will organize its first cleanup detail this year on Jan. 14, around Bison Drive and Paseo Del Oro Drive in Lake Havasu City. The event will begin with a safety briefing led by Schuster at 9 a.m., at the paved end of Bison Drive.

Mohave County residents who are interested in participating in that cleanup detail may do so by calling 928-753-0753, Option 7.