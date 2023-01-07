Rants and Raves | Jan. 8, 2023

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Trump was voted out due to his chaotic presidency. Now House Republicans need to be voted out. They can’t even govern their own caucus. What an embarrassment for our country.

OK. So newly elected Republicans won’t vote for McCarthy. Why? Now they have their own agenda. Funny how that works. Thought they worked for the people.

Kingman Regional Medical Center: Kudos to the nurse’s on floor two (especially Tessa) and also everyone in the emergency room. Had to be hospitalized twice in one week and every one was super nice. Thank you, all.

Another Dollar General for Kingman, the new dump city of Arizona.