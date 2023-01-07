Sheriff, Kingman Police Chief to speak at Republican Forum

KINGMAN – The Mohave Republican Forum will host Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster and Kingman Chief of Police Rusty Cooper at its monthly meeting.

The public is invited to the meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the Golden Corral, 3580 Stockton Hill Road. Schuster and Cooper will be speaking and answering questions.

According to organizers, topics and questions to be answered include the achieved accomplishments, the unfulfilled desires and plans for what is next. In these times of public criticism verses public support when officers are being challenged for shootings of those advancing and not complying with commands including those of “showing hands” or “drop the knife, etc., and therewith officers are being shot or otherwise hurt with some dying.

What is the answer? There are important programs of which those who attend may not know. This is an opportunity for a timely update and to ask question regarding other matters important to all of us in relation to Kingman and Mohave County.

The meeting room should be available by or before 4 p.m. There is an admission charge of $2 per person to assist with meeting costs. An early bird special price is available for those arriving and paying for their meals prior to 4 p.m.

For reservations, which are requested and helpful, or for more information, contact Rita Basinger at 928-692-4771, basingerreb@gmail.com or Jayne Seieroe at 714-914-7143, gs2007info@yahoo.com