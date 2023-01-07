OFFERS
Traffic stop leads to arrest for 400 fentanyl pills

Originally Published: January 7, 2023 6:09 p.m.

BULLHEAD CITY – A significant Fentanyl seizure is reported in Bullhead City. Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt reported that the incident began with a 1:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6 traffic stop in the area of Highway 95 and 7th street.

An officer reportedly pulled over a vehicle after noticing it did not have an operational license plate.

“When the officer got behind the vehicle, the occupants started moving frantically as though they were attempting to hide contraband in preparation to being pulled over," Fromelt said in a news release. While the driver was issued a written warning for the equipment violation, officers reportedly observed drug paraphernalia.

“A search of the vehicle revealed additional drug paraphernalia and over 400 Fentanyl pills,” Fromelt said. The driver Timothy Aaron Lacey, 34, and passengers Ryan Marie Schuyler, 36, and Ciara Bryce Kelleher, 27, all of Bullhead City, were booked into the Adult Detention Center in Kingman for possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

