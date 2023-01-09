OFFERS
Tue, Jan. 10
2 Havasu teens arrested for alleged assault of 83-year-old man

Originally Published: January 9, 2023 10:09 a.m.

LAKE HAVASU CITY - Two teenagers face prosecution for allegedly attacking an elderly man in Lake Havasu City. Police said the 83-year-old victim was walking in the 1900 block of McCulloch Boulevard North at 4 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 when confronted by teens in white, 4-door sedan.

“A male subject exited the vehicle and began arguing with him,” Lake Havasu police detective Chris Angus said in a news release. "A second male exited the white sedan and both male subjects began assaulting the 83-year-old victim, causing the victim to fall to the ground where the assault continued.”

Angus said the suspects fled in the vehicle while the victim was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released. He said the subjects were apprehended when the vehicle was located and pulled over nearly 17 hours after the violence.

Both Havasu teens were charged with assault and transported to the county jail in Kingman. 18-year-old Owen Williams was booked into the Adult Detention Center while the 15-year-old was placed at the Juvenile Detention Center.

