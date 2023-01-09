OFFERS
Arizona AG says she’ll end Saudi farming agreements along the Colorado River

Newly elected Arizona Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes says she wants to end Saudi Arabian farming operations along the Colorado River. (Photo by Gage Skidmore, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3IzEBKP)

Newly elected Arizona Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes says she wants to end Saudi Arabian farming operations along the Colorado River. (Photo by Gage Skidmore, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3IzEBKP)

Brandon Bowers, For the Miner
Originally Published: January 9, 2023 9:25 a.m.

KINGMAN - Newly elected Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes says she wants to end Saudi Arabian farming operations along the Colorado River within six months.

Mayes told News 12 that she believes the leases of farmland by the Saudi government constitute an illegal gift under the state constitution, and she’s planning to seek $38 million in back pay for the water used by the company managing a La Paz County alfalfa farm

“I have never seen anything this egregious by state government in my life,” Mayes told the television station. “Every single day counts,” Mayes said. “That water is coming out of the ground every single day.”

The Saudi government leases 10,000 acres of land near Vicksburg from the Arizona State Land Department, paying $100,000 a year for a farm that allows it to pump all the groundwater it needs to farm alfalfa and send it back to the Middle East.

The groundwater in that area is outside of active management areas, so there’s little legislation to get in the way.

“Arizonans are right to be outraged that the State of Arizona would allow a Saudi-owned corporation to stick a straw in the ground and suck the water out for free,” Mayes was quoted as saying in the News 12 story.

Mayes campaigned in part on a promise of addressing the issue. Calling the farming leases a “sweetheart water grab,” Mayes toured the Vicksburg area in September and met with La Paz County Supervisor Holly Irwin, a vocal critic of the leases.

“It’s completely unfair,” Holly Irwin told the television station. “It’s criminal in my opinion.”

The Saudi farms date back to 2018, when the arid kingdom banned the farming of water intensive alfalfa and its farmers sought to grow it elsewhere in the world, shipping it back as feed for dairy cows.

