Counties file suit over water transfer

Attorneys have filed a federal lawsuit in the case of a possible water transfer agreement from a Cibola farming operation and the city of Queen Creek, as Arizona’s river counties fear future water shortages amid an historic drought.

The complaint was filed Dec. 30 in U.S. District Court on behalf of the city of Yuma, alongside Yuma, La Paz and Mohave Counties by attorneys from Phoenix-based Clark Hill. For more than three years, the river communities have opposed a pending fourth-priority water transfer agreement between Cibola farming company GSC Farms, which is owned by Scottsdale-based Greenstone Acquisitions, to the city of Queen Creek. The lawsuit was prompted by a September decision by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to eschew an environmental impact study for that agreement, which may now proceed toward final possible approval by Reclamation officials.

That deal would divert more than 2,000 annual acre-feet of water from the Colorado River to Central Arizona. And according to Clark Hill attorneys, it would only be the first of many potential straws in a pitcher that has been losing water for decades.

Reclamation finds ‘no significant impact’…yet

Among Lower Basin states, Arizona receives 2.8 million acre-feet of Colorado River water rights, with that water allocated to communities in Northern and Southern Arizona by way of the Central Arizona Project.

In September, the Bureau of Reclamation found that the water transfer agreement between GSC Farms and Queen Creek would pose “no significant impact” to the environment - namely, the Colorado River or its surrounding areas. And on a regional scale, 2,000 annual acre-feet of that water may seem like a small sum.

But in the midst of a 20-year drought, that resource is expected to become more dear to river communities in the face of predicted shortages this year and in 2024.

Water levels at Lake Mead, which rests on the borders of Arizona and Nevada, has been used by Reclamation officials for decades in determining water shortages, drought conditions and possible future water restrictions for the Lower Colorado River basin. In August, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation declared a Tier 2a water shortage for Lake Mead for this year, with water levels expected to fall below 1,440 feet by summer. Arizona is now expected to reduce its allocation of Colorado River water rights by as much as 592,000 annual acre-feet.

Lower Colorado River Basin states including California, Arizona and Nevada have already been ordered by federal officials to agree to as much as four million acre-feet in cuts to those water rights.

“Reclamation found that a transfer of fourth priority Colorado River water to allow the town of Queen Creek to use that water to support its municipal growth, when it does not even need that water, would not have a significant impact,” the complaint said. “Reclamation made this finding when Arizona and the other Lower Basin states that rely on the river are in the midst of a 20-year megadrought that has caused the Colorado River to become the most endangered river in the United States.”

Opening the floodgates

For Queen Creek, the initial 2019 water transfer agreement represented a chance to expand its water supply, and reduce the community’s reliance on local groundwater. But for the river communities, it’s not just one Central Arizona town that may seek the Colorado River to slake its thirst.

Attorneys say that decision was made under guidelines of the 2004 Lower Colorado River Multi-Species Conservation Plan. According to Clark Hill, that plan did not account for the ongoing drought, nor did Reclamation officials consider legal precedent that may be established by the deal; which would allow future familiar deals to further divert a diminishing resource from the river communities.

“GSC Farm and related entities own thousands of other agricultural acres along the Colorado River with appurtenant water rights that they intend to transfer,” the complaint said. “Reclamation was aware that this transfer would be used as precedent to open the floodgates of future reasonably likely transfers of water off the Colorado River, but refused to consider the impacts of these future transfers.”

It’s an outcome that river community leaders believe could lead to disastrous results. Water remains a precious commodity in the Southwest, but agricultural companies who hold fourth-priority Colorado River water rights might suddenly find those rights even more precious - to the right buyers.

“There are already other people who own fourth-priority water rights who are stepping up, looking to sell theirs,” said La Paz County Supervisor Holly Irwin.

Irwin has been a resident of Cibola for 29 years, and has represented her district in ongoing water issues since 2014, and remains frustrated by what she believes to have been a rash decision by the Bureau of Reclamation to forgo an environmental assessment study for the deal.

“Mohave and La Paz Counties rely heavily on recreation. We’re looking toward future development, not to mention that our counties are home to two wildlife refuges … there are a lot of factors, but this is a very dangerous policy to follow.”

Irwin says a possible future influx of similar transfer and lease agreements could become possible if the Queen Creek deal is approved, which could be disastrous for Mohave, La Paz and Yuma Counties.

“It’s not about the money, it’s about keeping that resource on the river. It’s why we’ve all fought to keep that water where it belongs, and not 200 miles away.”

Lingenfelter: ‘Everyone sees the writing on the wall’

But according to Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter, it’s definitely about the money - at least for Greenstone Acquisitions and similar investors. If one investor could purchase agricultural property on the Colorado River and lease its accompanying water rights, then so could others.

“That’s precisely what happened in the Greenstone-Queen Creek deal,” Lingenfelter said. “Greenstone was this hedge fund that bought those water rights, and sold them to Queen Creek … I think for a one-time payment of $21 million. That’s more than $10,000 per acre-foot of water. You can buy an acre-foot of CAP (Central Arizona Project) water for about $300. And companies like this will capitalize on the fact that Arizona is in a water crisis.”

And while others who hold fourth-priority Colorado River water rights may want to sell, Lingenfelter says that there are other communities throughout Arizona that are hoping to lease that water.

“When they first divided up water rights in Arizona, about 10% of that water was intentionally left on the river to help river communities grow. Developers throughout the rest of Arizona used up the water they were initially given. And if the Queen Creek deal is approved, developers will come for as much of that remaining river water as they can to fuel their growth. It’s the reason we’ve been unified. Everyone sees the writing on the wall.”

Communities seek compliance with EPA, or no deal at all

The lawsuit, filed with the U.S. District Court in Phoenix, requests that the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation be prohibited from relying on possibly outdated guidelines under the 2004 Lower Colorado River Multi-Species Conservation Plan.

The river communities are also requesting a court order for the bureau to prepare an environmental impact statement for the pending water transfer agreement; and amendments to that agreement that may include an order for GSC Farms to reduce its fourth-priority Colorado River entitlement. The river communities are also seeking an order prohibiting the Bureau of Reclamation from taking any action pursuant to that transfer agreement without first complying with federal requirements under the National Environmental Protection Act.