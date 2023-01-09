Havasu teens arrested after drive-by shooting in Walmart parking lot

LAKE HAVASU CITY - Two Lake Havasu City boys face multiple felony offenses for allegedly shooting at separate vehicles in the area of the local Walmart parking lot. Police responded to the 2100 block of Moyo Drive at 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.

“It was learned that two Lake Havasu City victims were confronted by two male subjects who were occupying a dark-colored pickup truck while driving out of the parking lot,” Sgt. Michael Terrinoni said in a news release. “The victims were exiting the parking lot when they heard four shots being fired from the direction of the pickup truck.”

Neither the victims nor their vehicle were struck by bullets. Police learned that gunfire from the same truck struck another vehicle, damaging its windshield.

Terrinoni said it was determined that the same suspect vehicle eluded police who tried to conduct a traffic stop prior to the shooting incidents. The suspect vehicle and its occupants were located at about 11:50 p.m. in the 3100 block of Maracaibo Drive.

Both boys were taken into custody, transported to Kingman and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center. The 14- and 16-year olds face four counts each of attempted murder and drive-by-shooting while the older teen who allegedly drove the pickup is also charged with unlawful flight, criminal speeding and reckless driving.

Authorities said they confiscated a .22-caliber rifle that was used in the shooting, but police did not indicate whether one or both teens allegedly fired the weapon. The investigation continues.