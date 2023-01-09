OFFERS
Scrap between stepfather and stepson leads to shot fired, no injuries

Originally Published: January 9, 2023 2:16 p.m.

KINGMAN - Kingman police report a local man fired a gunshot that did not result in any injury during a scrap with his stepson.

Chief Rusty Cooper reports officers responded to the scene of the fight at the victim’s residence in the 4700 block of Steinke Drive at 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, Jan 5.

Cooper said it was determined that Nathaniel Grimes, 31, pulled his 64-year-old step dad out of his home.

“During the attack, the victim got knocked to the ground while Grimes continued the assault,” Cooper said. “The victim was able to get up, draw his side arm and shoot in the direction of Grimes.”

Cooper said Grimes was not struck by the gunshot and that arriving police placed Grimes under arrest. “Officers have reason to suspect that Grimes was under the influence and impaired,” he said.

Grimes was booked into the Adult Detention Center for a mix of assault, domestic violence, criminal trespassing and drug paraphernalia charges.

