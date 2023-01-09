OFFERS
Winds advisory in effect for Kingman area on Tuesday, Jan. 9

Originally Published: January 9, 2023 10:10 a.m.

KINGMAN – A wind advisory is in effect for the Kingman area from noon to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

According to the National Weather Service Office in Las Vegas, the area will be hit with south winds of 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Rain is also likely Tuesday with a 60% chance of showers increasing to 70% overnight.

The weather service warned that gusty winds could blow unsecured objects, and tree limbs could be blown down resulting in power outages. Boaters and drivers of high profile vehicles are urged to use caution.

