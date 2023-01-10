Briefs: Man accused of wounding cop is fatally shot by Tempe police

TEMPE – A man suspected of shooting and wounding an off-duty Scottsdale police officer has died from his injuries after being shot in Tempe, authorities said Sunday.

Tempe police said 37-year-old Kenneth Hearne died at hospital.

They say officers were trying to arrest Hearne on Saturday in connection with a Phoenix shooting and he was shot after he pulled out a firearm.

Police said Hearne was transported to a Tempe hospital and was listed in critical condition before he died.

Hearne was being sought after a Scottsdale police sergeant was shot Friday night as a special assignment unit was trying to serve a search warrant at a Phoenix apartment complex, according to authorities.

Scottsdale police said the sergeant suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. The name of the wounded officer hasn’t been released.

Police: Human remains found in remote desert area in Buckeye

BUCKEYE – Police in the Phoenix suburb of Buckeye are investigating the discovery of human remains found in a remote desert area.

They said a person riding an off-road vehicle around 1 p.m. Saturday reported finding the remains within the city limits.

The remains included a skull and other bones, according to authorities.

Police said the remains were turned over to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office for forensic examination in an attempt to identify the person and possibly determine the cause of death.