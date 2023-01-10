OFFERS
New Optimum store opens in Kingman

Optimum, a provider of internet, mobile, TV and phone services, has opened a new retail store at 3139 N. Stockton Hill Road in Kingman. (Courtesy photo)



Originally Published: January 10, 2023 12:55 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, January 10, 2023 4:38 PM

KINGMAN – Optimum, a local provider of internet, mobile, TV and phone services, has announced the opening of new retail stores in Kingman and Bullhead City.

The Kingman store replaces Optimum’s previous location at 2900 Airway Ave. The new location is at 3137 and 3139 N. Stockton Hill Road and is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

According to a news release from Optimum, the stores offer a modern, interactive experience where customers can explore the complete line of Optimum connectivity offerings.

Customers visiting the stores can also register for service, shop for the latest mobile devices and accessories, pay bills, or request assistance from a retail associate.

“We are thrilled to welcome existing and new customers to our new locations in Kingman and Bullhead City,” said Jonah Pollack, Optimum’s vice president of retail sales. “Optimum is committed to providing a high-quality, seamless shopping experience for Arizona residents. We also look forward to delivering superior support and service to these communities from our new retail stores.”

