Tue, Jan. 10
Starlink installations provider Quickdraw Networks acquired by John Whitford Communications

Originally Published: January 10, 2023 4:15 p.m.

KINGMAN – Quickdraw Networks, a Starlink Internet Installation company of Mohave County, has been acquired by John Whitford Communications. John Whitford has been in business since 1982 as a communications contractor.

Robin Castadio, spokeswoman for Quickdraw, says "Quickdraw can now provide a faster and better installation experience for our customers in Mohave County with the JW group team."

Castadio goes on to say joining the JW Group allows Quickdraw to offer more products and services with greater expertise she says, such as Starlink Internet.

John Whitford, CEO, says Quickdraw Networks has a great local reputation in Kingman and surrounding areas, and now they can combine forces to offer Starlink internet installations for both business and residential clients in both California and Arizona.

Quickdraw Networks services Mohave County, including Kingman, Golden Valley, Valle Vista, Chloride, Peach Springs, Mohave Valley, Dolan Springs and surrounding locations.

John Whitford Communications services Atascadero, Paso Robles, Templeton, Santa Margarita, Kernville, San Luis Obispo and surrounding locations.

Starlink is a registered trademark of SpaceX.

