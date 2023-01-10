Training sessions offered for CERT participants

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Department of Risk and Emergency Management is offering new training sessions in March for individuals interested in becoming volunteers under the Community Emergency Response Team program.

CERT is a national community preparedness program operated under the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Citizen Corps Council. It is a training program for community members interested in helping to support preparedness activities and community welfare and in participating in recovery efforts following a local disaster.

CERT participants are trained in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety and suppression, light search and rescue, first aid, disaster psychology, team organization and disaster preparedness. Instructors are skilled and experienced members of the first responder and emergency management community, Mohave County wrote in a news release.

Mohave County created its CERT program in 1996 to enhance emergency preparedness and increase community education, awareness and outreach.

CERT volunteers receive an initial 20 hours of training. Classes will be held March 17, 18, 24 and 25. The Friday. March 17 and 24 will be from 6-9 p.m. The Saturday classes will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Training will be at the Mohave County Administrative Facility, 700 W Beale Street.

Those interested in attending this free course should contact the Mohave County Department of Risk and Emergency Management at emsm@mohave.gov or 928-753-0739.

