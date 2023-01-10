OFFERS
Truck Driving School to hold recruitment event

The Phoenix Truck Driving School will hold a recruiting event from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Mohave Community College Kingman Campus, Building 900, at 1971 Jagerson Ave. in Kingman. (MCC courtesy photo)

Originally Published: January 10, 2023 12:56 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Phoenix Truck Driving School based at Mohave Community College will hold a recruiting event from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 at MCC’s Kingman Campus at 1971 Jagerson Avenue, Building 900, in Kingman.

Attendees will be able to discuss financing options with the school admissions team, learn about the job placement assistance program, tour the facility and meet instructors, the truck driving school wrote in a news release.

Complimentary snacks and beverages will be offered.

“Driving allows you to see the country while making great money,” the school wrote.

Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by calling 928-212-8187.

