Truck Driving School to hold recruitment event

KINGMAN – The Phoenix Truck Driving School based at Mohave Community College will hold a recruiting event from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 at MCC’s Kingman Campus at 1971 Jagerson Avenue, Building 900, in Kingman.

Attendees will be able to discuss financing options with the school admissions team, learn about the job placement assistance program, tour the facility and meet instructors, the truck driving school wrote in a news release.

Complimentary snacks and beverages will be offered.

“Driving allows you to see the country while making great money,” the school wrote.

Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by calling 928-212-8187.